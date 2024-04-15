Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has referenced Newcastle United after his side were caught up in refereeing controversy during their 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

The Cherries played their part in what was a positive weekend for Eddie Howe’s side in their push for Europe by holding the Red Devils to a draw at the Vitality Stadium. But it could and probably should have been even better for Iraola’s men after they twice took the lead thanks to goals from Dominic Solanke and Justin Kluivert.

Two goals from Red Devils midfielder Bruno Fernandes ensured the spoils were shared - but two late decisions provoked a frustrated reaction from Iraola after Cherries star Ryan Christie was booked for simulation in the visitors area and the Scotland international was then upended by Willy Kambwala before the original decision to give a penalty was downgraded to a free-kick on the edge of the area.

Speaking after the draw, the Cherries manager said: “It is not only about the important decisions. It is about Kobbie Mainoo diving in the first half and nothing happens. Ryan Christie, with much more contact, dives in the second half and it is a yellow card. It is about consistency. Okay, we are safe, yes, but you have to value our points, the same way you value United’s points. The same exact way. The last decision especially, for the VAR to intervene, something that should be clear and obvious.