Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Amanda Staveley took to social media to offer her ‘huge congratulations’ to the Newcastle United Women’s team after they secured promotion.

Newcastle United Women secured the Women’s National League Premier Division North title with a 10-0 win over Huddersfield Town at Kingston Park on Sunday. It marks a second successive promotion for Becky Langley’s side, who became a full-time outfit last summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a bold decision to become a full-time outfit as a third-tier The Lady Magpies secured promotion with two games to spare having dropped just five points all season. They also reached the FA Women's National League Cup final but were beaten 2-1 by Hashtag United in the final.

Newcastle will compete in the Women’s Championship next season, the second tier of women’s football in England.

Since Staveley joined Newcastle as co-owner in 2021, the women’s team has officially become part of the club once again and undergone significant development on and off the pitch. Langley’s side have played several matches at St James’ Park - setting women’s attendance records with crowds in excess of 20,000.

Following the latest success, Staveley posted on Instagram: “What can I say!? Absolutely unbelievable performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This team is going from strength to strength and there’s no stopping them now! A huge congratulations to everyone involved in this special game and season - this is well deserved 🖤🤍 #howaythelasses.”