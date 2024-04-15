'Unbelievable' - Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley delivers 31-word verdict as bold call pays off
and live on Freeview channel 276
Amanda Staveley took to social media to offer her ‘huge congratulations’ to the Newcastle United Women’s team after they secured promotion.
Newcastle United Women secured the Women’s National League Premier Division North title with a 10-0 win over Huddersfield Town at Kingston Park on Sunday. It marks a second successive promotion for Becky Langley’s side, who became a full-time outfit last summer.
It was a bold decision to become a full-time outfit as a third-tier The Lady Magpies secured promotion with two games to spare having dropped just five points all season. They also reached the FA Women's National League Cup final but were beaten 2-1 by Hashtag United in the final.
Newcastle will compete in the Women’s Championship next season, the second tier of women’s football in England.
Since Staveley joined Newcastle as co-owner in 2021, the women’s team has officially become part of the club once again and undergone significant development on and off the pitch. Langley’s side have played several matches at St James’ Park - setting women’s attendance records with crowds in excess of 20,000.
Following the latest success, Staveley posted on Instagram: “What can I say!? Absolutely unbelievable performance.
“This team is going from strength to strength and there’s no stopping them now! A huge congratulations to everyone involved in this special game and season - this is well deserved 🖤🤍 #howaythelasses.”
Promotion to the Women’s Championship could see Newcastle face Sunderland Women in the league next season. Sunderland are currently vying for promotion to the Women’s Premier League and currently sit second in the table, two points behind leaders Crystal Palace with two games remaining including a final day encounter at Selhurst Park.