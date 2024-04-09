Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United and Arsenal could have been given some hope they can land an in-form Premier League striker this summer.

Both clubs have been linked with a move for Bournemouth star Dominic Solanke after his fine form in front of goal helped the Cherries into the safety of mid-table after they fought a successful battle against relegation from the top tier last season. The former Liverpool striker has plundered his way to 16 goals in 31 Premier League appearances during the current campaign, a total only bettered by Erling Haaland, Ollie Watkins and Mo Salah.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

His improvement led to speculation Solanke could add to the solitary senior England cap he earned in 2017 when he made a substitute appearance in a goalless draw against Brazil - although his name was absent from the squad that faced the South Americans and Belgium in a recent friendly double header.

Speculation over a possible move away from the Vitality Stadium has increased in recent months and Solanke has been linked with a possible reunion with Eddie Howe at Newcastle after the Magpies boss paid around £18m to sign the striker during his time in charge of Bournemouth. United are believed to be keen to add at least one frontman to their ranks at the end of the season and have also been linked with the likes of Porto star Evanilson, Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy.

Cherries owner Bill Foley did not personally mention Solanke when questioned over any future transfer decisions during an interview with Sky Sports News - but the American did concede he would not stand in the way of any player that wants to move on during the summer transfer window.

He told Sky Sports: “We have a really good team, a team that is really motivated to becoming a team, as opposed to a group of individuals. If we can keep on doing that, as we move on this season, next season and the season after, we’ll be successful. We knew we had to invest to stay up, and we knew in the summer we had to invest. We have some really good players and we tried to not have players move on in the last window. A few may move on this summer and that means we have to bring in some other new players. I don’t think you can stand in the way of a player if he wants to move on and go in a different direction."