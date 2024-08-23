Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Cherries boss praised a Magpies summer signing ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash.

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola has described Newcastle United star Lloyd Kelly as ‘phenomenal’ as the Magpies summer signing prepares to return to the Vitality Stadium this weekend.

The versatile defender made over 140 appearances for the Cherries during a five-year stay on the south coast after current United manager Eddie Howe persuaded Kelly to join Bournemouth in a £10m deal during the summer of 2019. The former England Under-21 international remained with the Cherries until the end of last season when he snubbed a number of offers from the Premier League and abroad to reunite with Howe at St James Park.

With centre-back duo Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman still out of action for a number of months after suffering serious knee injuries last season and fellow defender Fabian Schar serving the first game of a three-match ban, Kelly could well make his first competitive start for Newcastle when they visit his old club on Sunday afternoon.

With centre-back duo Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman still out of action for a number of months after suffering serious knee injuries last season and fellow defender Fabian Schar serving the first game of a three-match ban, Kelly could well make his first competitive start for Newcastle when they visit his old club on Sunday afternoon. Ahead of the game, Iraola described the former Bristol City man as ‘a very good defender’ and believes his forwards will be in for a ‘tough’ afternoon if he is selected to start by Howe.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the former Rayo Vallecano manager said: "He was very good for us,. Before I arrived and last season he was phenomenal. I wish him all the best. Obviously I don't want him to play well on Sunday but he is a very good defender and it will be tough for whoever he has in front of him."

Iraola’s side made a low-key start to the new season after a late goal from Antoine Semenyo earned them a point in their opening day visit to Nottingham Forest after former Newcastle striker Chris Wood had put the hosts ahead midway through the first-half. Newcastle’s own season started on a positive as Joelinton got the only goal of their home win against Southampton after Howe’s men played for over an hour with ten men following Schar’s controversial red card after his coming together with Saints striker Ben Brereton-Diaz.

Iraola has always spoken well of Newcastle during Howe’s time in charge and he admitted the performance and win against Southampton shows the Magpies will ‘always be a threat’ no matter what is thrown at them during a game.

He said: "It's not a lot of help for us because the first game they played was very conditioned by the red card. They are very good and experienced players. When you see Bruno (Guimaraes), Joelinton, (Alexander) Isak, (Anthony) Gordon - even if they are playing with one less they will always be a threat."