Eddie Howe explains major Newcastle United decision following lengthy injury blow
Guimaraes was named as captain of Newcastle United for the first time in a competitive game for their win over Southampton last weekend. The Brazilian has always been a fan favourite on Tyneside but has now been given extra responsibility in the group and will lead the team on the pitch this season.
Whilst the club have managed to keep hold of their key players this summer, Matt Ritchie’s departure earlier in the window left a gap to fill in the club’s leadership group with both Guimaraes and Jacob Murphy being promoted into that. Murphy, alongside Dan Burn and Callum Wilson will help set standards across the squad, whilst Kieran Trippier will act as vice-captain to Guimaraes and Jamaal Lascelles has been named club captain.
Lascelles suffered an ACL injury in March and is not expected to make his return to action for a number of months. Speaking ahead of their trip to Bournemouth on Sunday, Howe was asked about the dynamics in the group and how they may have changed following the pre-season changes: “A lot has been made of it. It's not that big a deal internally.” Howe said.
“Jamaal is not going to be fit for a long period of time so he's been promoted to club captain so he's going to oversee the captain and is an incredible leader behind the scenes.
“Kieran and Dan in the leadership group continue to lead and Bruno has been promoted. It's a healthy group, there's more people in it. The players are on the pitch and have to lead.”
Guimaraes will skipper the side once again this weekend at the Vitality Stadium - somewhere he is yet to feature as a Magpies player. On why the Brazilian was made captain, Howe continued: “I’m probably making hundreds of decisions a week and you’re never going to get them all right. You've got to try and get more right than you get wrong.’
“I think on the captaincy, it was about empowering Bruno and everyone else’s role remains exactly the same.”
