Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eddie Howe has confirmed that Fabian Schar will not feature against Bournemouth on Sunday.

Schar was sent off during the first-half of Saturday’s win over Southampton following an off-the-ball incident with Ben Brereton Diaz. Schar was adjudged to have headbutted the Chilean international and was dismissed by Craig Pawson for violent conduct - an action that carries a three-game suspension.

Schar reacted to a shove in the back from Brereton Diaz by first pushing his opponent, before then squaring up to him. The Saints man then fell dramatically to the floor after going face-to-face with Schar - leading to a red card being shown by Pawson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Howe revealed last week that the club would appeal Schar’s dismissal with the aim of having his suspension reduced. He told the Gazette: “We'll analyse the sending off and everything attached to that. I haven't seen it back but once we have we'll see what we do.

“I thought it was soft, that was my initial impression. It feels like Fabby has been caught by a well-managed situation. But before I criticise any players involved I’ll have to see it again.”

However, that appeal has subsequently failed, meaning that Schar will miss the trip to the Vitality Stadium, their Carabao Cup game against Nottingham Forest as well as their clash with Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park next weekend.

The timing of the red card means Schar won’t feature for the Magpies again until after the September international break. Newcastle United are awaiting reasons from the FA as to why their appeal was not successful.