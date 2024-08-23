Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Enzo Maresca has sent a warning to Noni Madueke amid reports he is a target for Newcastle United this summer.

Madueke has emerged as a potential option for the Magpies as they look to strengthen their options at right-wing. The England Under-21 international faces intense competition for places at Stamford Bridge following another mad summer of transfer spending at Chelsea.

Pedro Neto and Joao Felix have both been signed by the Blues in the last week or so to add to their options out wide with Madeuke one of the players whose minutes on the pitch could suffer as a result. The former PSV Eindhoven man made 23 Premier League appearances under Mauricio Pochettino last season, but has a new boss in the form of Maresca to impress this campaign.

Speaking after his side’s 2-0 win over Servette in their Conference League play-off first leg, the Blues boss revealed what Madueke needs to do in order to guarantee a place in his starting side: “I really like Noni.” Maresca said.

“The only problem with him probably is that he has to understand that he has to be consistent during the week, every training, every training, every training. But he’s a good player and he’s doing well with us since we started.

“The only thing that he has to improve is he has to become consistent every day, every day, every day, work hard and he will get minutes for sure.”

Both loan and permanent moves for Madueke to St James’ Park have been touted as a possibility this summer, although it appears that, for now, United’s main focus in the market is to strengthen at centre-back. Marc Guehi remains their number one target, but the club have looked at alternatives to the Crystal Palace man should they be unable to come to an agreement with the Eagles.

Madueke’s teammates Trevoh Chalobah and Axel Disasi, someone sporting director Paul Mitchell knows well following their time in Monaco together, have been listed as potential options to Guehi. Liverpool’s Joe Gomez and Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba have also been mentioned as options for the Magpies this summer.