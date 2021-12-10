Brendan Rodgers issues pledge to Newcastle United amid game fears
Leicester City’s players and staff have undergone further Covid-19 tests ahead of Newcastle United’s visit to the King Power Stadium.
Seven players, and three members of staff, missed last night’s Europa League tie against Napoli due to positive tests and illness.
And manager Brendan Rodgers says the Newcastle game will go ahead – unless things get to an “absolutely critical stage”.
Asked if he was confident Sunday’s game would go ahead, Rodgers said: “I want the players to play. We won’t find excuses unless we get to an absolutely critical stage. We want to play football games. We will recover, and look to get back out there on Sunday.”
Meanwhile, United’s players and staff, finalising their preparations for the Leicester game, had another round of Covid-19 tests today at the club’s training ground. Head coach Eddie Howe said: “Touch wood, we’re looking OK. In the sense of Covid, we have testing today. A clean bill of health at the moment.”