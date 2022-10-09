Newcastle punished Brentford’s mistakes at St James’s Park as a well-worked set piece routine saw Bruno Guimaraes catch them out for the opening goal.

Things would go from bad to worse from there as Callum Wilson pounced on a David Raya error to set up Jacob Murphy for the second.

A failure to close down Guimares saw the midfielder run forward and strike from distance to make it 3-1 before two Ethan Pinnock errors saw Miguel Almiron score his fourth of the season before the Brentford defender turned Joelinton’s cross into his own net to make it 5-1.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank is seen during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brentford FC at St. James Park on October 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Before all that, Brentford thought they’d taken an early lead as Bryan Mbeumo found the net only for a VAR check to rule it out for offside against Ivan Toney in the build-up.

While Frank did stress the importance of scoring the opening goal in matches, he deemed it ‘pathetic’ to complain about his side’s disallowed goal given how the match unfolded.

"I use a lot of strength to stay calm because if not, I will explode,” the Brentford boss said afterwards. “It's very, very, very, very – that's four verys – hard to win if you make four mistakes.

"I'm a big believer if you lose 5-1, never, ever complain about a disallowed goal. It's pathetic.

“First goals in games can shift the momentum. I was looking at our stats that when we went in front in the Premier League 13 times we won 11 them.

"We are of course fuming. I can feel my anger bursting around inside me. It is the same as the players and we will bounce back."

Frank added via Sky Sports: "Newcastle won fair and square and it is difficult to win matches when you make four mistakes.

"I live by the philosophy we win or learn and we definitely learned a lot today.