Newcastle United are back in the capital city once again, just days after their impressive 5-1 victory over West Ham United at the London Stadium.

The Magpies take on Brentford this Easter weekend as Eddie Howe’s side look to strengthen their grasp on a top four spot with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur hot on their tails. Meanwhile, a win for today’s hosts could take them to within just seven points of Newcastle and give their own continental qualification hopes a major boost.

Ahead of the match there are injury concerns for both sides with a total of five first team players expected to be forced to sit this one out. However, one key midfield player is expected to make his return. Here are the latest injury updates from both Brentford and Newcastle United ahead of today’s match:

Brentford

Brentford will be without the trio of Kristoffer Ajer, Keane Lewis-Potter and Frank Onyeka for today’s match with Newcastle United at the Gtech Community Stadium. Ajer and Lewis-Potter are out with thigh and knee injuries respectively while Onyeka is dealing with a minor thigh problem.

There is good news for the Bees though who are expected to welcome back key midfielder Vitaly Janelt who has now fully recovered from the knee injury that kept him out of Brentford’s last three fixtures. The German youth international picked up the knock in their 2-0 win at Southampton on March 15.

Newcastle United

It’s very much as you were for Newcastle United who have no fresh injury concerns ahead of today’s trip to Brentford. Emil Krafth remains a long term absence due to the ACL injury which has ruled him out since August 2022.