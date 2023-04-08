Eddie Howe explains new Newcastle United tactical move

Howe made a triple substitution in Wednesday night’s 5-1 win over West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Newcastle’s head coach sent on Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Joe Willock in the 64th minute when his third-placed team was leading 3-1 – and the changes gave his side “fresh impetus”.

Asked about the changes, Howe said: “Fresh legs, fresh impetus, new energy. I made the decision at the right time to bring those players on.

“But also you’re looking at managing load, and making sure you keep as many players fit as possible. We’ve suffered with that this season with injuries. It’s just trying to prevent that situation occurring again.”

United’s treatment room has emptied in recent weeks, and Howe has a full squad to choose from aside from Miguel Almiron (calf) and Emil Krafth (knee) for this afternoon’s game against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

And the changes Howe made against West Ham underlined the strength of his squad ahead of the final 10 games.

With five substitutions permitted in the Premier League this season, Howe is minded to make earlier changes – whether the team is winning or losing.

“Certainly, I think there has been that feeling (about strength in depth) from myself,” said Howe, who recruited Gordon from Everton in January’s transfer window.

“The last two games I’ve been able, I think, to turn to the bench very quickly in positive situations to make them more positive.

