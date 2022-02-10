Brighton boss Graham Potter expresses 'disappointment' at Dan Ashworth's exit with Newcastle United looking to agree compensation
Disappointed Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has had his say on Dan Ashworth’s departure from the club.
Ashworth resigned from his technical director position at Brighton ahead of his expected appointment at Newcastle United.
According to Brighton, Ashworth will take “a similar role at another Premier League club” following a period of gardening leave.
Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Brighton’s match against Watford, Potter expressed his disappointment at Ashworth’s departure.
"I received the news earlier in the week,” Potter said. "Of course, it is disappointing because Dan is a colleague and a friend, someone I respected and someone I still respect.”
Ashworth is currently on gardening leave after handing in his resignation at Brighton this week. In order for him to join Newcastle this season, the two clubs will have to agree on a compensation package. Otherwise he will have to be officially appointed at the end of the season.
The 50-year-old left his role at the Football Association to join Brighton as technical director in 2019. He has played a key role in helping the south coast club establish itself as a well run Premier League outfit despite being relative newcomers to the division.
"He has been an important person at this football club but these things happen, it is life,” Potter added. “We are a really well-run club and it doesn't rely on one person.
"There is a good organisation here, a fantastic chairman, good people have come before and they will be here afterwards. We will take on the challenge without Dan [Ashworth] in the best way we can."