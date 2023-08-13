Newcastle United got their 2023-24 Premier League campaign off to a dream start as they hammered Aston Villa 5-1 at St James’ Park on Saturday night.

Both sides are being tipped to challenge for European football again this season after finishing fourth and seventh respectively last term.

However, the Magpies sent out an emphatic statement with a dominant win in front of their home crowd. Sandro Tonali struck with the opener just six minutes into his debut before Moussa Diaby netted on his first Villa appearance five minutes later.

Alexander Isak struck either side of half time before Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes added two more goals to seal a fine win. The transfer window remains open until September 1 and we have rounded up the latest transfer news surrounding Newcastle.

Celtic ‘interested’ in Fraser

Celtic are ‘interested’ in Newcastle outcast Ryan Fraser with the player likely to leave St James’ Park before the transfer window shuts, according to reports. The Scotland international was left out of the Magpies’ pre-season squad for the their tour of the United States. Last week, his name was left out as Newcastle released their squad numbers for the 2023-24 Premier League campaign.

The 29-year-old, who hails from Aberdeen, made just eight appearances in the league for Eddie Howe’s side last term and was last seen in a Premier League 2 fixture in April. Fraser has also been linked with a move to the Championship with Southampton as they seek to clinch an immediate return to the Premier League.

However, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has told GiveMeSport Celtic are considering a move. He said: “Celtic are interested in Ryan Fraser from Newcastle. That has been confirmed. They are looking for a winger. The Scottish player, who doesn’t play a central role for the Magpies, is one of the preferred names and profiles.”

Brighton want Adams

Brighton are interested in Leeds midfielder and reported Newcastle transfer target Tyler Adams after his move to Chelsea collapsed earlier this week. The Stamford Bridge club had met his reported £20m relegation release clause but the deal fell through amid the Blues’ pursuit of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia which could cost them up to £170m.