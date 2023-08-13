Goals from new boys Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes bookended a brace from Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson’s customary opening day of the season goal on a brilliant evening on Tyneside. The Magpies banished any demons from their 3-0 defeat at Villa Park in April to begin the campaign in the best possible way with a 5-1 win in-front of their own fans.

52,000 Newcastle United fans that went to St James’ Park on Saturday left with a smile on their face - and their feelings of delight were matched by Alan Shearer who waxed lyrical about Howe’s side and particularly Sandro Tonali on Match of the Day. Shearer said:

“There were some impressive performances at St James’ Park from Newcastle players.

“I thought Anthony Gordon was super, Alexander Isak was magnificent, Harvey Barnes on his debut when he came on with a goal and an assist. But the star of the show was Tonali.

“As debuts go, this was as good as it gets. It was the perfect midfield performance.

“A goal, an assist, tackles, a great range of passing, late runs into the box and his timing was almost perfect on everything. He really was superb and how to endear yourself to the Geordie public with a performance like this.”

Shearer continued: “When you compare some of the prices that have been paid for midfielders and are about to be paid, I know it’s early days for him, but it might just be a bargain.

“He did his bit defensively as well and have a look at this goal [Callum Wilson’s strike]. The whole Newcastle team is full of confidence, but for him to be doing that pass on debut - what a magnificent start to his Newcastle career.”

Earlier in the day, the Premier League’s all-time top scorer took to Twitter to also praise Alexander Isak. Writing after the Swede scored his second of the afternoon with a delicate chip over Emiliano Martinez, Shearer posted: ‘Now that’s class from Isak. What a finish’.