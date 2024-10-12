Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United welcome the Seagulls to St. James’ Park next Saturday.

Brighton and Hove Albion will be sweating on the fitness of record signing Georginio Rutter ahead of next week’s trip to Newcastle United, with the forward withdrawing from international duty with France under-21s.

Georginio has quickly established himself as one of Brighton’s key attacking players since joining from Leeds United in a club-record £40million deal in August. The 22-year-old has two goals in his last two games and put on an excellent second-half showing to help Fabian Hurzeler’s side come from 2-0 down to beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 last time out.

And so Brighton’s creator-in-chief flew off for international duty on a high but returned earlier than planned, having picked up an injury. It remains to be seen how serious the issue is but with the Seagulls due at St. James’ Park next Saturday, their in-form Frenchman is now a major doubt.

A statement from the French FA read: “The staff of the French Espoirs team announced on Wednesday that Georginio Rutter has withdrawn due to injury. The Brighton & Hove Albion (English Premier League) striker will not be able to take part in the Bleuets' next two matches in Cyprus (Friday, October 11, 6:30 p.m.) and against Austria (Tuesday, October 15 in Nancy, 6:30 p.m.), as part of the Euro U21 2025 qualifiers.”

Georginio’s absence would be a huge blow for Brighton, who have relied on the former Leeds man’s magic to create in recent weeks. Previous record signing Joao Pedro hasn’t featured since before the September international break and remains sidelined going into next weekend, while £25m summer arrival Matt O’Riley is out for an extended period.

Brighton are well-stocked in attacking areas and will not be short of options, with Yankuba Minteh expected to play against his former club, but Georginio had taken it upon himself to become the main man in attack and will be missed, should the injury keep him out. And Hurzeler will be under no illusions over the task at hand in replacing what he described as a ‘big, big player’.

“I am convinced he will help us on the pitch by his attitude working against the ball, by his quality in possession,” Hurzeler said of his new arrival in the summer. "He has something special and I knew him since he played for Hoffenheim, I followed his way. He will be a big, big player for Brighton and I’m happy he’s here in the squad."

Hurzeler will be expected to provide more clarity on Georginio’s injury, and all other fitness issues in his squad, next week ahead of Saturday’s long trip to St. James’ Park. Eddie Howe will also do the same with Alexander Isak the main concern and Kieran Trippier expected to miss out.