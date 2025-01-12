Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United were given an early scare by their League Two opponents at St James’ Park before running out 3-1 winners.

Cameron Congreve’s early strike past Martin Dubravka gave the Ravens a shock lead at St James’ Park, one they almost doubled just a few moments later when Danny Imray’s shot whistled past the post. Lewis Miley’s second goal for the club equalised for the hosts before second-half strikes from Anthony Gordon and Will Osula secured the win for Eddie Howe’s side.

Whilst it’s the Magpies, not the Ravens, that will face Birmingham City in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup, Bromley players, staff and fans can head back to Hayes Lane full of pride in their performance at St James’ Park. One man who certainly shares in that pride is Bromley boss Andy Woodman.

Woodman, once a goalkeeping coach on Tyneside under Alan Pardew, spoke post-match of the pride he had in his players and the class shown by his opposite number and his staff during their afternoon on Tyneside. “I’m chuffed but I didn’t expect anything else from Eddie and his staff,” Woodman said.

“They’ve showed us nothing but respect and that’s brilliant from Eddie and his staff and the team. I felt there were no liberties taken out there, they were professional in what they did, they were workmanlike and I felt that it was a good game.

“I didn’t think I’d enjoy it as much as I did. I’ve got to be honest I was up at 4am this morning thinking ‘this is going to be a long day’ so I actually enjoyed it a little more than I had anticipated so like I say I’m really proud of my team and how they went about it.”

As mentioned, Birmingham City now stand in Newcastle’s way of a second-successive Fifth Round appearance as a return to Wembley slowly starts to appear in the distant horizon. Woodman, who spent four-and-a-half-years on Tyneside, has tipped his former club to win the whole competition.

“I really hope so because it has been a monkey on the club’s back for many years and nothing would give me greater pleasure, particularly Eddie, his staff and players, they’re good human beings, you can tell that.”.