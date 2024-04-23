Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester City have reportedly made an approach for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

Guimaraes has been subject to plenty of interest given his impressive form for Newcastle since his £40million arrival from Lyon in January 2022. Earlier this season, the Brazilian signed a new contract which runs until June 2028 and includes a £100million release clause.

According to transfer expert Ben Jacobs, Man City have approached Guimaraes’ camp as they eye midfield reinforcements. While Newcastle plan on keeping Guimaraes, the report adds that a ‘verbal agreement’ is in place that would allow the midfielder to speak to any Champions League club that is willing to offer more than £80million.

A bid in excess of £100million would leave the club powerless to intervene though it has been suggested that the release clause can only be triggered by clubs outside of the Premier League.

Paris Saint-Germain have been credited with an interest in Guimaraes, who previously spoke to Real Madrid in the summer of 2022. Fortunately for Newcastle, the conversation went no further as he has since reinforced his commitment to the club and signed a new contract.

While Newcastle want to keep hold of their top players such as Guimaraes, chief executive Darren Eales admitted in January that every player ‘has a price’ as the club strives to adhere to the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

