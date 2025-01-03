Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have been scouting Tyler Dibling since his hat-trick at St James’ Park back in 2022.

The 18-year-old Southampton midfielder has since made 26 first-team appearances for The Saints, scoring twice in the Premier League so far this season. As revealed by The Gazette last month, Newcastle have continued to monitor Dibling’s progress as he has broken into the Southampton first-team and become an England Under-21s international in the process.

Back in 2022, Dibling scored a first-half hat-trick at the Gallowgate End as a 16-year-old for Southampton Under-21s against Newcastle Under-21s. Since then, The Magpies have been keeping tabs on the teenager and even came close to signing him on a free transfer in the summer of 2022 when his youth contract at Southampton had expired.

Dibling ended up joining Premier League rivals Chelsea instead before making a U-turn and rejoining Southampton two months later after struggling to settle in London. While Newcastle have continued to scout Dibling, how well he would adapt to life in Newcastle is something the club’s recruitment team have considered.

Newcastle United likely to face competition from Liverpool & Premier League rivals

As per Mail Online, Newcastle could face stiff competition from Liverpool, who have also been scouting Dibling. The 18-year-old is contracted at St Mary’s until 2026 and Southampton have a 12-month extension option.

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa have also been credited with an interest, as have his brief former club Chelsea. After missing out on the chance to sign him on a free two-and-a-half years ago, Newcastle would be required to pay a significant fee in order to tempt Southampton to sell.

As a result, any move for Dibling is more likely to come in the summer rather than the January transfer window.

After scoring a hat-trick at St James’ Park in 2022, Dibling admitted it was a ‘buzz’ to play at Newcastle’s home stadium.

Speaking at the time to Southampton’s website, Dibling said: "Yeah, it was good. A hat-trick in the first half, I've never done that before. The fans were good, considering there weren't that many.

"It was a real buzz, and it was nice to play in a stadium like this. All the [goals were the] same. That's what I do most, pick it up and drive, have a bang – and hopefully it goes in."

Paul Mitchell’s Newcastle United transfer message

Newcastle sporting director Paul Mitchell has already suggested signings such as Dibling and other young players will be crucial for the club when battling Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules. While the club spent significantly on Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall, the pair have a high resale value and potential while also adding to Eddie Howe’s squad and starting 11.

Speaking in late 2024, Mitchell said: "Scouting and recruiting emerging talent is an essential part of building a sustainable future, particularly within the current PSR framework, so the market is fiercely competitive.

"We continue to scout extensively, both domestically and overseas, with a view to securing players who can come through our talent pathway and, ideally, become part of the first team in future.”