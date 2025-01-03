Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe will be forced to make changes to his side for Saturday’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur (12:30pm kick-off).

Newcastle will be eyeing a sixth successive win in all competitions when they travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League without key defender Fabian Schar. The Swiss centre-back was shown his fifth league booking of the season in the closing stages of the 2-0 win at Manchester United on Monday.

As a result he must serve a one-match suspension. He will also miss the first leg of the Carabao Cup at Arsenal due to a suspension in that competition. After his red card on the opening day against Southampton, Schar has now been suspended for five matches in total this season but remains the most-used player since Howe’s arrival at the club in 2021.

Emil Krafth previously came into the side in Schar’s absence at the start of the season but will be unavailable for the upcoming matches due to a broken collarbone. The versatile Swede has already been ruled out for 10 games in total for Newcastle having suffered his injury back in November.

It is likely he will miss at least two more matches, according to Howe. But Newcastle are set to be boosted by the return of Sven Botman this month after more than nine months out with an ACL injury.

Newcastle United defender Sven Botman hasn’t played competitive football for the first-team since March 2024. | Getty Images

Botman returned to action for Newcastle Under-21s last month and is in contention for selection in the upcoming matches.

“Sven will be in and around my thinking [for selection] for sure, as will a few other players. Emil Krafth won't make it back in time for the next game, but apart from that we should have everyone available."

But with Botman going so long without competitive football for Newcastle, Howe would ideally ease the defender back in if possible. The FA Cup third round tie at home to Bromley later this month has been pencilled in as an ideal match for the 24-year-old to get some good minutes under his belt.

Summer signing Lloyd Kelly is the most likely option to come into the side as he has remained part of the matchday squad over the festive period despite not getting on the pitch. His last appearance for the club came in the 2-0 defeat at home to West Ham United back in November.