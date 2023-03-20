New Steve Bruce job hint as ex-Newcastle United head coach considers next move – with son Alex

The former Newcastle United coach – who left West Bromwich Albion last October following a poor run of results – hinted at retirement in January.

“I'm looking at it now, the last job, in particular, hasn't gone so well,” Bruce told the Die For Three Points podcast. “So is it time to say ‘OK – can I see if I can be without it?’.

"But, certainly, I've enjoyed it. Has it been difficult? Of course it has. I don't think you can ever say never, but, at this moment in time, I'm bordering on that way (retirement).”

However, Bruce, according to The Sun, is keen to return to management with his 38-year-old son Alex, a retired footballer.

Bruce, 62, guided Newcastle to 12th and 13th-placed finishes during his controversial time in charge of his boyhood club. Bruce parted company with the club shortly after a £305million takeover in October 2021 with the team winless – and 19th in the Premier League.

“The new owners were terrific,” said Bruce earlier this year. “They came to me, and said 'look, how can we help you?'.

"I turned to them and said 'well, I think my time might be up here, because the only negative thing here is myself'. They did ask me for my opinion on who should take over from me – and I did put forward Eddie (Howe) to them."