'Always' - Bruno Guimaraes makes permanent Newcastle United gesture fans will love

Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes has given himself a permanent reminder of the 2025 Carabao Cup win.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guimaraes captained Newcastle to a first domestic trophy in 70 years with a 2-1 win over Liverpool at Wembley Stadium back in March.

Dan Burn put The Magpies 1-0 up in the first half before Alexander Isak doubled their lead in the second. Guimaraes was caught in possession in stoppage time before Federico Chiesa pulled back a consolation for Liverpool but Newcastle were able to hold out for a memorable victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It marked Guimaraes’ first major trophy since arriving in Europe from Brazil and Newcastle’s first since the Inter Cities Fairs Cup in 1969. It was also the club’s first-ever League Cup win, having reached the final two years prior.

Guimaraes and his teammates then built on their cup success to secure Champions League qualification on the final day of the season. Despite losing their final two matches of the campaign, results elsewhere were enough to secure a fifth-place finish and a return to Europe’s elite club competition.

Bruno Guimaraes’ Carabao Cup tattoo

To mark Newcastle’s Carabao Cup win, Guimaraes has got a tattoo just above his ankle showing the trophy with a ‘captain’s armband’ around the base.

The midfielder shared an image of his new tattoo along with the caption: “16/03/2025 always in my mind and now in my body.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tattoo comes just as Newcastle’s first team prepares to return for pre-season training on Monday. Guimaraes will be granted extra time off after international duty with Brazi,l but is set to be back involved in time for the opening friendly match at Celtic on July 19.

Bruno Guimaraes' tattoo. | Instagram

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Bruno Guimaraes on Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup win

Straight after Newcastle’s Carabao Cup win, Guimaraes said: “My first year as captain of this club and it's one of the best days. This is unbelievable.

“[Newcastle] is my second home. We are making history. Some day when I leave this club, I want the fans to sing my name the way they do to Shearer. He texted me before the game. I'm so emotional.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since my first interview in the club, I said I want to put my name in the club's history and that's it. I did this, but like I said, it's just the first step. When you taste one, you just want more.”

Newcastle United captaincy explained

Guimaraes was named Newcastle captain ahead of the 2024/25 season with Jamaal Lascelles out with a serious knee injury. Lascelles returned on the bench for the final games of the season after recovering from his ACL injury but did not get on the pitch.

Lascelles, Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier lifted the Carabao Cup together at Wembley Stadium back in March.

When questioned on the power dynamic at Newcastle and who would wear the armband should Lascelles and Guimaraes be on the pitch together again, head coach Eddie Howe cleared up the situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bruno will wear the armband,” he said. “Bruno's team captain, and I think he's done a brilliant job this year to lead the team.

“Behind that, Jamaal, Kieran, Dan [Burn], Jacob Murphy, all form part of our leadership group.

“Very important that they continue to lead as they have done. I think they've set real standards for everyone to follow.

“But Jamaal is club captain, has been team captain in some senses. A lot of the players look at him as the leader as well, so it's great to have different contributors to that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There cannot be one captain amongst a squad of 30 players, it doesn't work. You've got to have leadership from different angles.”