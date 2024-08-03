Bruno Guimaraes led Newcastle United out as captain for the first time as they were beaten 2-0 by Yokohama F. Marinos at the Japan National Stadium.

The Magpies’ ended their pre-season trip to Tokyo with defeat as Guimaraes appeared for the first time since the post-season match against Tottenham Hotspur in Australia back in May. The 26-year-old flew back from his break in Brazil to join up with his Newcastle team-mates for the first time this summer in Tokyo.

Guimaraes was given extra time off after his involvement with Brazil at the Copa America.

Guimaraes sat out of Wednesday’s 4-1 win against Urawa Red Diamonds but played the first-half of the Yokohama match. It was also the first time the Brazilian had appeared for Newcastle since his £100million release clause expired at the end of June.

Addressing the Japan National Stadium at full-time, Guimaraes said: “Good team, they passed the ball well. and they deserved to win the game.

“We were not at our level but it was so good for me to come where I love to be [with Newcastle]. I’m happy to be here again.

“We have the best fans in the world. Thank you to them for coming here and supporting us. We are so grateful.”

Speaking about Guimaraes earlier this week, head coach Eddie Howe added: “Delighted to get Bruno back, I think it always gives you a boost when you get the international players back and suddenly we've got more players in training.

“We've been relatively low numbers until today really, we've had relatively low numbers until today and this is the first day seeing the group at its strongest and you see the quality return.

“From Bruno's perspective, the release clause was never on my mind and I don't think it was on his mind either. But of course it was there and we're delighted it's passed with nothing happening. Now we can focus on him being at Newcastle and hopefully have another season like he did last year.”

The Yokohama game was Newcastle’s final match in Japan before returning to England for the Sela Weekender matches against Girona and Brest.