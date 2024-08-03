Eddie Howe was asked about Newcastle United’s transfer progress after agreeing a £15million deal for Will Osula from Sheffield United.

The Magpies are understood to have agreed a £10million plus £5m add-ons deal to sign the 20-year-old subject to personal terms and a medical. Progress has also been made defensively with talks taking place with Crystal Palace over the signing of Marc Guehi. The England star is understood to be open to a new challenge this summer after starring at Euro 2024.

But when asked about those two players, Howe remained coy in his comments.

“Our efforts in the transfer market are ongoing,” he said. “I’m out of touch with all of those movements but I know we are trying. Hopefully we can bring you news soon. I’m not going to talk individually on deals.”

Howe and his players fly back to England on Sunday after spending a week in Tokyo. They beat Urawa Red Diamonds 4-1 on Wednesday at the Saitama Stadium but couldn’t repeat that feat against Yokohama Red Diamonds today, losing 2-0 at a hot and humid Japan National Stadium.

Osula is expected to be announced as United’s fifth senior summer signing next week after John Ruddy, Odysseas Vlachodimos, Lloyd Kelly and Lewis Hall, whose loan from Chelsea was made permanent for an initial £28m.

However, there is still some way to go in their bid to sign Guehi. Palace reportedly want at least £65m for the England defender. A number high profile clubs are also interested in him, including Manchester United.

Newcastle’s Premier League season starts at home to Southampton on August 17 with Howe hopeful of having some new faces in his squad by then.