Alexander Isak was withdrawn at half-time as Newcastle United were beaten 2-0 by Yokohama F. Marinos at the Japan National Stadium on Saturday.

Newcastle suffered their first defeat of pre-season with Isak surviving an injury scare early in the first half to make it to the break without any further issues. The striker clashed with the Yokohama goalkeeper in an attempt to score and remained on the floor for a short period with a stretcher poised to come on.

Fortunately for Isak and Newcastle, a stretcher wasn’t needed as he got back to his feet and carried on before being withdrawn at the break.

When asked if the 24-year-old was suffering after the knock and whether it forced his withdrawal, Howe said after the match: “No, that was scheduled for him. Of course he went over on his shoulder early in the game, it was sore but he was fine to carry on.

“We don’t envisage any problems but of course, we need to check out the mechanism and how his shoulder is but I think he looks okay.”

With Callum Wilson currently out injured, Isak is Newcastle’s only fit senior striker heading into the new season. But The Magpies are understood to be closing in on a £15million deal for Sheffield United forward Will Osula with less than a month to go until the end of the transfer window.

Newcastle ended their tour of Tokyo with a 4-1 win over Urawa followed by the defeat on Saturday.

Reflecting on the defeat in Tokyo, Howe said: “Good test for us, difficult game as the day was as well. Very good opposition. I thought we started brightly today and then faded after we conceded, so lots of stuff to work on and improve. Disappointed with the result of course but at the moment I’m pleased, hopefully, that we’ve come through with no injuries.

“I thought our opponents today were very good. We didn’t do well enough to cause their goal more harm. In terms of the heat, very very difficult to play in and that’s been the unique thing about this trip for us having to train and play in that humidity.” The Magpies will face Girona and Brest in the Sela Weekender at St James’ Park next weekend before opening the competitive season at home to Southampton on August 17.