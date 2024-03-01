Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has been called-up to the Brazil squad to take on England and Spain later this month.

Guimaraes is set to return to Wembley Stadium for the first time since the 2023 Carabao Cup final as England host Brazil on March 23 (7pm kick-off) before travelling to Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid as Brazil face Spain on March 26 (8:30pm kick-off).

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old midfielder has earned 18 caps for Brazil, scoring once. Following his most recent call-up, Guimaraes took to social media to post a graphic of himself in Brazil colours along with the caption: "Orgulho [pride]."

Guimaraes' Newcastle team-mate Joelinton has missed out on a place in the squad due to injury. Though he is likely to come up against his team-mate Kieran Trippier when Brazil face England.

The midfielder is one of 10 Premier League players to be named in Brazil's squad by new manager Dorival Júnior. Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal) Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Ederson (Manchester City), Casemiro (Manchester United), Andreas Pereira (Fulham), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Joao Gomes (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham United) and Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur) have also been called up from Premier League sides.

Brazil squad list in full...

Goalkeepers: Bento (Athletico-PR), Ederson (Man City), Rafael (Sao Paulo)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defenders: Danilo (Juventus), Yan Couto (Girona), Ayrton Lucas (Flamengo), Wendell (Porto), Beraldo (PSG), Gabriel Margalhaes (Arsenal), Marquinhos (PSG), Murilo (Palmeiras)

Midfielders: Andre (Fluminense), Andreas Pereira (Fulham), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Joao Gomes (Wolves), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham), Pablo Maia (Sao Paulo