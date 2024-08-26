Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bruno Guimaraes captained Newcastle United once again as they were held to a 1-1 draw at AFC Bournemouth on Sunday.

Anthony Gordon’s 76th-minute strike cancelled out Marcus Tavernier’s first-half opener before Dango Ouattara saw a stoppage-time goal ruled out by VAR for handball, denying Bournemouth the win. But prior to that, Newcastle had chances to win the game themselves with Alexander Isak, Joelinton, Harvey Barnes, Dan Burn and Guimaraes himself all coming close.

The Brazilian saw an edge-of-the-box effort tipped over by Neto in the Bournemouth goal to keep the score at 1-1 heading into stoppage time.

After the match, Guimaraes took to social media to react to the draw: “Tough game today! On a difficult pitch against a tough opponent, but I still believe we had the best chances to win the game! Big game on Wednesday where we need to be ready. Thank you for the constant support, NUFC fans.”

After four point from their opening two Premier League matches, Newcastle travel to Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night (8pm kick-off). The Magpies reached the quarter-final of the competition last season where they were knocked out on penalties following a last-minute Chelsea equaliser.

Before that, Newcastle reached the Carabao Cup final in 2023 where they were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United. Guimaraes and his teammates will be boosted by the return of Sandro Tonali following a 10-month ban.