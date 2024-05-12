Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion: Sean Longstaff’s eighth goal of the season cancelled out Joel Veltman’s opener at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Newcastle United let their firm grasp on the battle for European qualification slip slightly as they drew 1-1 with Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park.

The Magpies went behind early on as Joel Veltman turned in from close range following a flicked-on corner from Brighton. But the hosts drew level with a well-worked attacking move on the stroke of half-time that was finished off by Sean Longstaff.

Here are five talking points from the game...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Wilson missing again

Callum Wilson’s absence from the side after such an impressive outing at Burnley the previous week was as frustrating as it was unsurprising. The Burnley game was the striker’s first start in over two months due to injury and only his second in 2024 - the other being the game he picked up his pectoral injury at Nottingham Forest.

Once Wilson got his way back into the starting line-up, his body found a way to take him out once again. Saturday’s final home game at St James’ Park this season is the 24th game the 32-year-old has missed this season.

Wilson was on media duties ahead of the match discussing his England ambitions ahead of next month’s Euro 2024 tournament. What slim chance the striker had of making The Three Lions squad has been dashed by his latest setback.

But there is still some hope based on the comments from head coach Eddie Howe, who insists Wilson isn’t injured and could be back for the midweek trip to Manchester United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“[He’s] just feeling unwell and a little bit of tightness in his body, no injury,” Howe explained. “Hopefully he can be back very quickly.”

Wilson’s absence sparked the only change in the starting line-up as Elliot Anderson came into the side in his place. There was also a return for Kieran Trippier back on the bench after more than two months out with a calf injury.

Goalkeeper Nick Pope remained on the bench following his injury return with Martin Dubravka still preferred between the sticks.

Alexander Isak with a chance for Newcastle.

Another frustrating start for Newcastle

Joel Veltman opened the scoring from a corner at St James’ Park as he beat Elliot Anderson to Danny Welbeck’s flick-on to poke the ball in from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Disappointed with the goal conceded because Brighton are a tough team to play against and they get the goal up and the game becomes a lot harder from that,” Howe said. “Credit to the players for how we kept going.”

It was the second successive home match Newcastle had gone behind early in as Howe hoped for a response like his side delivered against Sheffield United previously.

The Magpies had a couple of half-chances in the opening 45 minutes before drawing level on the stroke of half-time. Anthony Gordon slipped the ball through to Elliot Anderson who squared the ball for Sean Longstaff to apply a decisive first-time finish and make it 1-1.

Newcastle United break a 65-year scoring record at St James’ Park

It was Longstaff’s eighth goal of the campaign with only Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak scoring more. The goal also marked a new record for Newcastle of scoring in every home game in a Premier League season for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s also the first time The Magpies had scored in every home match in a top flight season since the 1958-59 campaign. Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund are the only away side to have kept a clean sheet at St James’ Park this season.

Reflecting on the record despite the disappointment of the result, Howe added: “It's an amazing thing and something we don't overlook. To score in every game here is incredibly difficult against some very good teams.

“I think we have been very good with the ball this year and our attacking play has been excellent. Of course the challenge for me it to grow that and improve that which will be difficult for next year.

“But I certainly think there's things within the team that we can look to improve and we'll try us a stronger outfit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Alexander Isak subbed

After drawing level, Newcastle spent the second half searching for a goal but were unable to find the killer pass or shot to unlock Brighton’s defence. The Magpies got into some decent areas out wide but were unable to test Bart Verbruggen in the visitors’ goal.

Top scorer Alexander Isak had a quiet day in front of goal having scored in each of his last seven matches at St James’ Park ahead of this one. His best moment in the match came after he drifted out to the right and played a low ball into the box that was turned narrowly over the bar by Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey.

As Newcastle searched for a winner heading into the final 25 minutes, Howe made the seemingly bold call to withdraw his 24-goal top scorer in place of winger Harvey Barnes. Miguel Almiron and Joelinton also came onto the pitch in place of Jacob Murphy and Longstaff.

With Wilson not an option on the bench, it left Newcastle ending the match without a recognised striker on the pitch as Gordon moved into the middle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explaining the decision, Howe said: “Alex wasn't feeling very well yesterday so I took the decision to look after him with a three-game week in mind. You could see he wasn’t at full tilt today.”

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United reacts after the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion at St. James Park on May 11, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Bruno Guimaraes ‘gutted’

The full time whistle confirmed a 1-1 draw for Newcastle as midfielder Bruno Guimaraes dropped to the floor in dismay. The Brazilian’s disappointment continued well after the full-time whistle as some of his team-mates attempted to console him.

Newcastle’s co-owners Amanda Staveley, Jamie Reuben, Mehrdad Ghodoussi and chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan were all present on the pitch to mark the final home game of the season but Guimaraes wasn’t in the mood to lap up positive post-match atmosphere in the wake of a disappointing result.

And he took to Instagram afterwards to explain he was ‘gutted’ with the draw as it allowed Chelsea to draw level on points with Newcastle heading into the final two matches. Although goal difference keeps Newcastle sixth, they now head into Wednesday night’s match against Manchester United at Old Trafford.