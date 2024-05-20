Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bruno Guimaraes grabbed a goal and two assists as Newcastle United waved goodbye to the 2023-24 Premier League season with a 4-2 win at Brentford.

The Brazilian grabbed two assists for Harvey Barnes and Alexander Isak before wrapping up the three points himself with a close-range finish. Jacob Murphy scored Newcastle’s other goal in the match with Vitaly Janelt and Yoane Wissa scoring for The Bees.

After the match, Guimaraes made a prolonged waving gesture to the travelling Newcastle supporters. Perhaps to mark the end of a 51-game season though some interpreted it as a ‘wave goodbye’ with the 26-year-old’s £100million release clause able to be triggered next month.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe played down the suggestion in his post-match press conference.

“I don't think it's a wave goodbye,” Howe said. “Bruno probably does that many times but it can be interpreted in a way that people watching decide that's the case.

“Certainly from my side, I hope it's not, he is integral to what we're doing and is an inspirational player, we're desperate to keep him.”

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Guimaraes took to social media already looking ahead to next season at the club, dropping a hint of where the player sees his future. “Finished the season with a memorable match!” The Brazilian wrote. “3 points, two assists, and 1 goal.

“Thank you for the support today and we hope it’s enough for us to be in Europe next season! Howay the lads 🖤🤍3️⃣9️⃣.”