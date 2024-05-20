'Next season' - Bruno Guimaraes drops hint about Newcastle United future after 'goodbye' gesture
Bruno Guimaraes and Newcastle United ended the season with a 4-2 win at Brentford on Sunday afternoon.
The Brazilian grabbed two assists for Harvey Barnes and Alexander Isak before wrapping up the three points himself with a close-range finish. Jacob Murphy scored Newcastle’s other goal in the match with Vitaly Janelt and Yoane Wissa scoring for The Bees.
After the match, Guimaraes made a prolonged waving gesture to the travelling Newcastle supporters. Perhaps to mark the end of a 51-game season though some interpreted it as a ‘wave goodbye’ with the 26-year-old’s £100million release clause able to be triggered next month.
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe played down the suggestion in his post-match press conference.
“I don't think it's a wave goodbye,” Howe said. “Bruno probably does that many times but it can be interpreted in a way that people watching decide that's the case.
“Certainly from my side, I hope it's not, he is integral to what we're doing and is an inspirational player, we're desperate to keep him.”
Guimaraes took to social media already looking ahead to next season at the club, dropping a hint of where the player sees his future. “Finished the season with a memorable match!” The Brazilian wrote. “3 points, two assists, and 1 goal.
“Thank you for the support today and we hope it’s enough for us to be in Europe next season! Howay the lads 🖤🤍3️⃣9️⃣.”
Newcastle secured a seventh-place finish which will be enough for Europa Conference League football should Manchester City win the FA Cup against Manchester United next weekend.
