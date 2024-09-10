Newcastle United have played four games in all competitions so far this season - but who has impressed most under Eddie Howe?

Newcastle United remain unbeaten in all competitions and sit 5th in the Premier League table having taken seven points from a possible nine in the league. It hasn’t been the perfect start for Howe’s side, but they have started the campaign well and will be hopeful of improving on their start when they make the trip to Molineux to face Wolves on Sunday.

Newcastle’s international representatives have enjoyed a good break with many impressing on duty with their respective nations. But who has impressed at club level so far this campaign - and who makes it into the current team of the season so far?

GK: Nick Pope

Pope is the obvious option in goal considering he is the only one of the five-strong goalkeeping department to have played any minutes so far. One clean sheet and just three conceded has been a good return for the former Burnley man.

RB: Tino Livramento

Livramento has started every Premier League game so far this season and has been very solid - as he has ever since making his Magpies debut last season. Keeping Kieran Trippier out of the starting line-up is not an easy task but Livramento has done just that so far this season.

CB: Emil Krafth

Fabian Schar’s red card just 30 minutes into the campaign could have destabilised Howe’s side, but Krafth has deputised very well and struck up a good partnership with Dan Burn.

CB: Dan Burn (star man)

Burn has been one of their most consistent performers this season and barring his own goal against Spurs, has probably been Newcastle United’s best player this season. Schar is back this weekend and Burn may have another partner to play with.

LB: Lloyd Kelly

Picking Kelly over Lewis Hall was a difficult call, but the truth is that Newcastle have looked more solid with Kelly at left-back. Hall has had his moments, chiefly at the Vitality Stadium where his introduction helped secure an equaliser, but Kelly has been the more consistent so far this campaign. Howe faces a big choice at the weekend on who of the two to pick.

CM: Sean Longstaff

Longstaff has gone about his business well this season - despite the clamour to see either Joe Willock or Sandro Tonali among the starting players. His winning penalty against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup will live long in the memory.

CM: Bruno Guimaraes

Of course he’s in here. There’s nothing to add.

CM: Joelinton

Joelinton has had some up and down performances this season, but he has to be included in this team.

RW: Anthony Gordon

Gordon hasn’t hit the heights of last campaign, but opened his account at the Vitality Stadium and has looked good for England during the break. Hopefully he can replicate that form at club level.

ST: Alexander Isak

No one else has played up-front for the Magpies, but Isak has still shown his quality. He opened his account against Spurs and will be keen to continue some brilliant form he has shown for Sweden going forward.

Barnes gained a reputation as a ‘super sub’ last season but has been able to show his quality from the start of games this campaign.