Former Newcastle United striker Nile Ranger has found himself a new club.

Ranger has joined Isthmian League side Kettering Town after spending time training with National League side Barnet during the summer. The 33-year-old had been without a club since leaving Boreham Wood in 2022.

A post on Kettering Town’s club website announcing Ranger’s signing read: ‘Richard Lavery has added to his squad with the experienced signing of striker Nile Ranger. Nile has previously played for Newcastle United, Barnsley (loan), Sheffield Wednesday (loan), Swindon Town, Blackpool, Southend United, Spalding United, Boreham Wood.

‘An England U19 international Nile had a pre-season at Barnet, he has played in the Premiership, Championship, League One & Two, the National League and a short spell in the Northern Premier Division One South/East.

‘Nile has undoubted ability and should offer a different dynamic to the Poppies squad. We would like to welcome Nile to Latimer Park and hope he has a successful time with the club. He goes straight into tonight’s squad to face St Ives Town.’

Ranger played 62 times for Newcastle United as he broke through the ranks at St James’ Park during their 2009/10 Championship campaign. He netted three times in all competitions before joining Sheffield Wednesday on a short-term loan deal that lasted just three months at the end of the 2011/12 season.

Spells at Swindon Town, Blackpool and Southend United followed but off field troubles, including spending time in prison, means he has been unable to fulfil his potential during his footballing career.