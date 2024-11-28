Newcastle United have turned their attention to one of the hottest prospects in Scottish football

Newcastle United have emerged as front-runners in the race to sign in-demand Scottish prodigy Lennon Miller from Motherwell.

TBR Football reports that Newcastle are huge admirers of the highly-rated 18-year-old midfielder and adds that Magpies scouts have been in attendance at Fir Park on several instances this season.

Miller is widely regarded as one of the best young footballers in Scottish football. The Wishaw born midfielder burst on to the scene as a 16-year-old in August 2022, becoming the youngest player in a major competition across the club's 138-year history.

Since then the Scotland Under-21 international has racked up a total of 56 appearances for Motherwell, scoring six goals and registering seven assists in the process. Miller was a catalyst for the club’s survival in the Scottish Premiership last season and was described by teammate Andy Halliday as an even better prospect at that age then former Chelsea star Billy Gilmour.

His manager Stuart Kettlewell has been full of praise for the youngster’s talent but also his attitude both on and off the bench.

“He is a player who has been brilliant and massively consistent for me over the last 18 months and he’s only 18, he has shown great maturity, worn the captain’s armband and that’s all we can control at this stage.” The Motherwell boss explained.

Miller has the potential to be the next young prospect to step through the doors at St James’ Park after the signing of Miodrag Pivas, Rory Finneran, William Osula and Vakhtang Salia in Paul Mitchell’s first summer as sporting director.

The Motherwell playmaker, who is believed to be on the verge of a call-up to Steve Clarke’s senior Scotland squad, is believed to be valued at around £4m, which would make him the most expensive player in the Fir Park club’s history after David Turnbull’s £3m departure to Celtic in 2020.

However, the Magpies are not alone in their pursuit of Miller and Celtic have also shown interest in signing the youngster.

Miller’s progress and ability at such a young age has made him a key target for the Premiership champions but former Hoops legend Pat Bonner claimed a move to Parkhead would be the wrong call at this early stage of his career.

Via Glasgow World earlier in the week, Bonner explained: “Lennon Miller, great player, great ability on the ball. A great passer of the ball. But to come in here, he could end up not getting into that squad. That would be a shame. He has to keep getting games. He has to keep playing games and that’s critical.”