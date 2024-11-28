Newcastle United have a couple of injury doubts ahead of their clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Eddie Howe’s side will hope to bounce back from their defeat against West Ham at Selhurst Park, but will be sweating on the fitness of both Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock ahead of that game. Here, we take a look at the latest Newcastle United injury news and the estimated return dates of those currently sidelined:

Jamaal Lascelles - ACL injury

Lascelles suffered an ACL injury during Newcastle’s dramatic win over West Ham back in March and the club captain still has a few months left on his recovery and rehabilitation plan. It’s likely that Lascelles will be back in the new year. Estimated return date = February 2025

Sven Botman - ACL injury

Botman hasn’t been seen in action since March after undergoing surgery on an ACL injury. The Dutch international is slightly ahead of Lascelles in his recovery, but he is still not expected to make his return until the new year at the earliest with the club keen to ensure he is not rushed back into action too quickly. Estimated return date = January 2025

Emil Krafth - broken collarbone

Krafth missed the win over Nottingham Forest after breaking his collarbone, an injury that Howe revealed will rule him out for between six and eight weeks. Krafth is a dependable member of the squad and one that will be a big miss, particularly with the other injury issues the club currently have in defence. Estimated return date = January 2025

Bruno Guimaraes - glute injury

Guimaraes left the pitch prematurely on Monday night, heading straight down the tunnel after being replaced by Kieran Trippier. Howe confirmed after the match that the Brazilian had injured his glute - although was hopeful that his injury wasn’t serious and that he would be able to feature against Crystal Palace. Guimaraes was not pictured in training photos released by the club on Wednesday afternoon. Estimated return date = Crystal Palace (a) - 30/11/24

Joe Willock - leg injury

Willock was withdrawn at half-time of the defeat to West Ham after suffering a knock to his leg during the first-half at St James’ Park. Willock’s injury history means the club will be keen on ensuring there are no setbacks, although he did feature in the training gallery released on Wednesday. Estimated return date = Crystal Palace (a) - 30/11/24