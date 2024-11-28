Jeff Hendrick remains a free agent after leaving Newcastle United during the summer.

Hendrick saw his contract at St James’ Park come to an end this summer having spent four years as a Magpies player. However, during his time at the club, Hendrick made just 27 appearances, playing more on-loan during a season on-loan with Reading than he did during his whole time as a Magpies player.

Hendrick joined Newcastle United as a free agent in the summer of 2020 after leaving Burnley. As his contract ran down at Turf Moor and it became apparent that he was set to leave the Clarets, AC Milan had reportedly expressed interest in signing him.

However, Hendrick opted instead to remain in England and move to Newcastle United. His debut ended with a goal and an assist in a 2-0 win over West Ham at the London Stadium in a match played behind-closed-doors.

Hendrick was in and out of the team under Steve Bruce during his time as manager and scored his third and final goal for the club during a defeat to Wolves in October 2021 - a game that took place just days before the takeover of the club was completed. Under Eddie Howe, Hendrick played just one match, a ten minute cameo in a 4-0 defeat to Manchester City in December 2021, before finishing the season on-loan at QPR.

He spent the next season on-loan with the Royals alongside former Magpie Andy Carroll. Another loan to the Championship last season, this time to Sheffield Wednesday, started promisingly for Hendrick before he found himself out-of-favour when Xisco Munoz was replaced by Danny Rohl in the dugout.

Hendrick was among a group of players, including Matt Ritchie and Paul Dummett, to leave Newcastle United in the summer as their contracts came to an end. However, unlike Dummett and Ritchie who have joined Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth respectively, Hendrick remains a free agent.

Whilst it has been a tough few years for the 32-year-old, less than a decade ago, Burnley parted with £10m to sign him from Derby County - a club he made 214 appearances for in all competitions.