Eddie Howe’s side will be keen to react from their disappointing 2-0 defeat against West Ham on Monday night when they travel to Selhurst Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After winning three-in-a-row before the international break, the Magpies came crashing back to earth at the hands of Julen Lopetegui’s side on Monday night. However, Saturday’s clash with Crystal Palace offers them the perfect opportunity to respond to that defeat and once again show they are capable of bouncing back from a setback.

However, their recent record at Selhurst Park is not great having won just once there in the league in over a decade. That win came in November 2020 when late goals from Callum Wilson and Joelinton sealed a 2-0 win for Steve Bruce’s side in a match played behind-closed-doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst their record at Selhurst Park and defeat against West Ham won’t force Howe into wholesale changes to his starting lineup and system this weekend, there is likely to be at least one major change, with supporters calling on another bold call to be made.

Dan Burn, who missed Monday’s match through suspension, is likely to come back into the starting lineup in place of Lloyd Kelly. The former Bournemouth man struggled against the physicality of Michail Antonio with Howe likely to fall back on a very solid defensive line against Palace with Burn at the heart of that alongside Fabian Schar.

In attack, Howe stuck with the front three of Joelinton, Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon, a trio that had been very impressive before the international break. However, they were unable to influence the game too much on Monday night and lasted just 45 minutes as a unit before Harvey Barnes was introduced at the break in place of Joe Willock, with Joelinton slotting back into a midfield role.

Barnes was lively at times, but unlike in previous matches during his time as a Magpies player, including famously against the Hammers back in March, he was unable to produce something special from the bench this time around. Howe refuted the claim that the winger was becoming a ‘super sub’ ahead of Monday’s game - and Barnes could have the perfect opportunity to support his head coach’s assertions this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a poll conducted by the Shields Gazette, 76% of readers believe that Barnes should be given a start by Howe at Selhurst Park. If Howe opts to reinstate the former Leicester City man into the starting XI, then that could see a slight shift in personnel with Joelinton likely to move back into a central midfield role - a switch that could be made easier if it is ruled that Willock is unable to start after he suffered a knock against the Hammers.

Barnes has scored nine goals for Newcastle United since his move from the King Power Stadium last summer, but just three of those goals have come in games he has started. Selhurst Park seems like the perfect place for the 26-year-old to rewrite that record and for the first time during his time at the club, really solidify himself as a starter.