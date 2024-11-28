Leicester City are reportedly close to announcing who will replace Steve Cooper as manager.

Cooper and Leicester City parted company at the weekend following their defeat to Chelsea on Saturday. Cooper was only named as Foxes boss this summer, replacing Enzo Maresca who, after guiding them to the Championship title, left to join Chelsea.

Cooper took charge of just 14 matches as manager of Leicester City in all competitions, winning four. However, with the Foxes sitting just one point above the relegation zone and without a win in their last five, Cooper was dismissed, to be replaced on an interim basis by former Newcastle United coach Ben Dawson.

Dawson joined Leicester from Newcastle United in the summer with the aim of bolstering Cooper’s backroom staff. And he was named as caretaker manager following Cooper’s departure, however, it seems as though Dawson won’t be in the dugout for their next match with Leicester, according to the Telegraph, closing in on appointing Cooper’s permanent successor.

They report that former Manchester United striker Ruud Van Nistelrooy is set to be confirmed as Cooper’s replacement and that he could be in situ for their clash away at Brentford on Saturday. The 48-year-old recently left his coaching role at Old Trafford following the appointment of Ruben Amorim as Manchester United’s new manager.

Van Nistelrooy was tasked with taking interim charge of the Red Devils following Erik ten Hag’s departure, overseeing four games at the helm which included a Carabao Cup and Premier League double against the Foxes. Van Nistelrooy’s Manchester United side ran out 5-2 and 3-0 winners respectively in those matches.

As mentioned, Van Nistelrooy could take charge of their meeting with Brentford this weekend before games against West Ham and Brighton to come before Leicester make the trip to St James’ Park on Saturday 15 December. The Magpies have fond memories of this fixture the last time the two sides met in May 2023.

Despite only registering a goalless draw at home to a Leicester side on the brink of relegation, one that would be confirmed just days later, that point ensured that Newcastle United secured Champions League qualification in front of their home fans.