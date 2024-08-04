Bruno Guimaraes has stressed his commitment to Newcastle United after a summer of transfer speculation.

The Brazilian returned to Newcastle and captained the team as they were beaten 2-0 at Yokohama F. Marinos at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. For Guimaraes, it was his first appearance since the Copa America with Brazil and his first outing for Newcastle since his £100million release clause expired at the end of June.

Guimaraes has been subject to transfer interest from the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal this summer but has now took to social media to re-emphasise his ‘dedication’ to Newcastle ahead of the new 2024-25 season.

The 26-year-old midfielder posted on X following the match in Japan: “I'm very happy to be starting another season with this club that has done so much for me since my first day here.

“I'm glad to be back and more prepared than ever to have a brilliant season and to help Newcastle reach the highest possible position!”

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United in action during the J.LEAGUE International Series 2024 powered by docomo match between Yokohama Fâ¢Marinos and Newcastle United at Nissan Stadium on August 03, 2024 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images) | Getty Images

On being named Newcastle captain for the match, Guimaraes added: “Another dream has come true! Being the captain of this team is everything I've always dreamed of but never imagined! We're in this together, and I'm sure I'll be more dedicated than ever to this badge.”

Newcastle’s players will vote on a new member of the club’s leadership group ahead of the 2024-25 season with Guimaraes touted as a possible contender to join Jamaal Lascelles, Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn and Callum Wilson.

When asked if Guimaraes wearing the armband was a potential hint of the midfielder becoming one of Newcastle’s recognised leaders, head coach Eddie Howe said: “We’ll wait and see. As always with us, we try and let the players decide rather [than] us dictate what happens.”

Earlier in the week, Burn said as the only member of the leadership group in Japan: “I do think it’s important that there are leaders in the group. People lead in different ways, there’s no set way to do it but with Matty leaving we’ll be voting in a new player in the next couple of weeks.

“There are people ready to step up. I think there could be a lot more than five players in this leadership group. I think it's important that you keep it quite tight though, just so you don't have too many opinions going in.”