Bruno Guimaraes issues ‘difficult’ Newcastle United verdict after Bournemouth defeat

Newcastle United’s nine-match winning streak came to an end on Saturday with a 4-1 defeat against Bournemouth.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

A disappointing afternoon at St James’ Park was compounded by two late strikes from Justin Kluivert and Milos Kerkez as Bournemouth ran riot in the north east. After nine wins in a row, the Magpies were brought crashing down to earth by Andoni Iraola’s side and now face seven days of reflection before their next Premier League outing.

Eddie Howe named an unchanged starting XI following the win against Wolves in midweek, but saw his side fall behind very quickly through Justin Kluivert’s early strike. Bruno Guimaraes netted his second goal of the season to level the match, but in truth Bournemouth deserved to be ahead and turned their dominance into a lead on the stroke of half-time - one they never looked like relinquishing.

Alexander Isak, in search of scoring in a ninth-consecutive Premier League game, failed to register a single shot on target whilst Guimaraes, ever reliable in midfield, saw a sloppy pass punished by Bournemouth to gift Kluivert a second goal. It was a bad afternoon all round for the Magpies and one their captain reflected on social media.

Taking to X, Guimaraes wrote: ‘A difficult day for us, especially considering the winning streak we were on. We will never accept defeat, but we don’t have time to dwell on it. Saturday, we already have a very important match, and many games are still ahead. Thank you for your support. Restart, refocus, and we go again.’