‘Deserved’ - Alan Shearer’s brutal 15-word verdict on what Newcastle United did v Bournemouth
Newcastle headed into their clash with Bournemouth in search of a tenth straight victory in all competitions but were handed a huge setback just six minutes into Saturday’s game when Justin Kluivert put Andoni Iraola’s side ahead. It was a deserved lead for the visitors who had dominated the game until that point.
Newcastle were level just-shy of 20 minutes later though when Bruno Guimaraes met a Lewis Hall corner to nod past Kep Arrizabalaga. However, Iraola’s side once again found themselves ahead when, on the stroke of half-time, Kluivert doubled his tally for the afternoon.
Son of former Magpie Patrick, Kluivert sealed his hat-trick with a brilliant strike in added time before Milos Kerkez made it 4-1 at a shell-shocked St James’ Park. Having not tased defeat since their loss against Brentford back in early December, conceding four and being comprehensively beaten by the Cherries will be a wake up call for Howe’s side.
As ever, Alan Shearer took to social media to express his view on the match and issued a verdict that many fans will find it hard to disagree with. Shearer wrote: ‘Bournemouth did a job on Newcastle. They deserved to win and were brilliant. Tactically superb. #NEWBOU’.
The Magpies have a week now to lick their wounds and reflect on that defeat before they make the long trip to the south coast to face relegation-threatened Southampton at St Mary’s.
