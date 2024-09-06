Bruno Guimaraes has discussed the ‘painful’ injury blow to his Brazil team-mate Pedro ahead of this weekend’s World Cup qualifier against Ecuador.

The Newcastle United midfielder is expected to start the match at the Couto Pereira Stadium as Brazil look to get their World Cup qualifying campaign back on track having picked up just one point from their last four matches. But one player who won’t be available for Brazil is Flamengo forward Pedro, who suffered a major injury in training that is set to sideline him for an extended period.

Guimaraes was tasked with speaking to the media ahead of the Ecuador match in Curitiba, home of his former club Athletico Paranaense, and he addressed the injury blow. “I think it was painful for everyone,” he admitted. “For me, too. Pedro has been my friend since he was seven years old.

“I know how hard he worked to be here [with Brazil]. [A call-up] happened that time at Fluminense [in 2018], now [it is] when I have the opportunity to start the match.

“I feel sad because of the wonderful moment he was living at Flamengo. A guy who smells a goal.

“I wish him strength, take advantage of the fact that he has become a father now, and his daughters, who will need him. Whoever comes in will do the job. These will be two crucial games for us in terms of the table.”

Brighton & Hove Albion forward Joao Pedro has been called into the Brazil squad in Pedro’s place.

The match will be Guimaraes’ first for Brazil since being named Newcastle captain for the 2024-25 season. The 26-year-old has so far relished the increased responsibility at club level as he looks to translate it into a more prominent role in the Brazil national team.

“Yes, I do, I’m looking for it,” Guimaraes said when asked about a leadership role with the national team. “I’ve been very active in training, the locker room, meetings, trying to talk, motivate, understand, listen. I’ve always liked it, I was born with it, and I want to develop it in the national team.

“I love being here, playing for my country, I want to develop, but for the benefit of the team and not exclusively for Bruno.”

On his return to Curitiba with the national team, Guimaraes added: “Here at the hotel, it’s been crazy, they’re very happy and excited, it gives us extra energy.

“It’s time to do something for them. Warm welcome, people crying, saying they love us. It’s great to be back, but we need to respond on the field to leave here 100%.”