'Never' - Bruno Guimaraes issues passionate Newcastle United statement & sends message to Kieran Trippier
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Joe Willock’s first-minute opener was cancelled out by a second-half strike from Jota Silva before Newcastle went on to win the second-round tie on penalties at the City Ground. Guimaraes was one of Newcastle’s four successful penalty-takers in the shootout along with Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Sean Longstaff, who converted the winning spot kick.
Following the win, Guimaraes took to social media to write: “We fight until the end!! Never giving up is what we always need. Team spirit, and we keep moving forward in pursuit of our goals. Love it @nufc.”
The Brazilian came onto the pitch 15 minutes into the game following a thigh injury picked up by goalscorer Willock. In doing so, he took the captain’s armband from Kieran Trippier.
Guimaraes messaged Trippier on Instagram after the game, stating: “Love it you! Top class.”
Despite having yet to hit top gear on the field in terms of performances, The Magpies have made a solid start to the season based on results with Carabao Cup progress and four points from their opening two Premier League matches.
Guimaraes is set to lead the side out in the Premier League this Sunday as they host Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park (1:30pm kick-off).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.