Bruno Guimaraes had a late injury scare as he hobbled off in the closing stages of Newcastle United’s 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Second-half strikes from Fabian Schar and Harvey Barnes cancelled out Mario Lemina’s first half opener as Newcastle continued their unbeaten start to the new season.

And Bruno Guimaraes is still yet to lose a competitive match as The Magpies’ captain but wasn’t able to complete the match on this occasion as he hobbled off in the closing stages to be replaced by Lloyd Kelly. Despite the knock, the Brazilian still appeared in good spirits at full-time as he was filmed making his way to the dressing room shouting: “Vamos!”

The midfielder then took to social media to post: “Victory for the team that never gives up!!!! Always for you, NUFC. Let's keep going, guys! What a comeback.”

After picking up just one point from a losing position away from home in the Premier League last season in the Premier League, Newcastle have picked up four points from losing positions in their opening two away matches of the new league season.

The Magpies’ 10 points from their opening four games also represent the best Premier League start for the club since the 1995-96 campaign, where they ended up finishing second. Newcastle could temporarily go top of the Premier League win a win at Fulham on Saturday (3pm kick-off).