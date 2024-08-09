'Massive player' - Bruno Guimaraes looking forward to £92m Newcastle United link-up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bruno Guimaraes has backed Sandro Tonali to be a ‘massive player’ for Newcastle United this coming season.

Tonali is less than a month away from his return for Newcastle following a 10-month betting ban. The Italian is set to be back in action for the club’s Premier League match at home to Tottenham Hotspur on September 1.

And Guimaraes is looking forward to linking-up with him once again after 12 appearances together season.

“Yeah,” the Brazilian said. “I want to see him on the pitch, he’s a good guy.

“Since he signed for the club he’s improved a lot, his English now is much better and it’s easier to communicate with him.

“To be honest, he’s counting the days to come back, he’s desperate to come back to help us. He’s going to be a massive player for us for sure.”

Guimaraes has been added to Newcastle’s leadership group ahead of the new season. And after being subject to transfer interest and having a £100million release clause this summer, the 26-year-old was keen to stress his commitment to the club.

"I am always here, I never said I would like to leave,” Guimaraes said. "[The release clause and transfer interest] is all with my agent I don't know anything about it.

“My focus has always been Newcastle since I have been here, I have always been Newcastle.

"I think I am very happy that the gaffer has given me a big responsibility in the leadership group. I want to be a leader and help the club in many ways and I want to help this guy [Howe] because since I have been here he has developed my game a lot.

"I am grateful to him and the staff and players. It is now time to deliver something special for them Since I signed I always said I want to put my name in history. Nothing has changed.

"I still want to win trophies. When I signed for the club I said I wanted to play in the Champions League and everybody said I was crazy.

"Now I want to win something for the club, I want my dream to come true."