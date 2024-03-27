Bruno Guimaraes slammed by Brazilian media ahead of Newcastle United return

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bruno Guimaraes was criticised by the Brazilian media for his performances during Tuesday's 3-3 draw with Spain.

Brazil's national side has come under fire after a disastrous World Cup qualifying campaign which has seen them lose each of their last three competitive matches for the first time ever.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

A 1-0 win over England at Wembley Stadium in new manager Dorival Junior's first game in charge restored some faith. Guimaraes started the match but was substituted just moments before 17-year-old Endrick scored a late winner for the five-time world champions.

The 26-year-old started again in Madrid as Brazil faced Spain but was taken off at half-time after picking up a booking with the visitors trailing 2-1. Endrick equalised for Brazil shortly after the restart before a late Rodri penalty put Spain 3-2 ahead.

Brazil still snatched a draw at the Bernabeu with a 96th-minute penalty from Lucas Paqueta to make it 3-3.

But Guimaraes' performance was the subject of some criticism from leading Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, who scored him a 4.5/10 for his 45 minute display.

It was the second-lowest rating of any Brazil player behind Lucas Beraldo's 4/10.

On Guimaraes' performance, Globo Esporte said: "Below what he can produce. In the 34th minute, he missed a pass in front of the area that almost led to a goal for Spain. Shortly afterwards, he clashed with [Aymeric] Laporte and received a yellow card. He did very little with the ball at his feet and ended up being sacked at half-time."