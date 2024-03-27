Bruno Guimaraes slammed by Brazilian media ahead of Newcastle United return
Bruno Guimaraes was criticised by the Brazilian media for his performances during Tuesday's 3-3 draw with Spain.
Brazil's national side has come under fire after a disastrous World Cup qualifying campaign which has seen them lose each of their last three competitive matches for the first time ever.
A 1-0 win over England at Wembley Stadium in new manager Dorival Junior's first game in charge restored some faith. Guimaraes started the match but was substituted just moments before 17-year-old Endrick scored a late winner for the five-time world champions.
The 26-year-old started again in Madrid as Brazil faced Spain but was taken off at half-time after picking up a booking with the visitors trailing 2-1. Endrick equalised for Brazil shortly after the restart before a late Rodri penalty put Spain 3-2 ahead.
Brazil still snatched a draw at the Bernabeu with a 96th-minute penalty from Lucas Paqueta to make it 3-3.
But Guimaraes' performance was the subject of some criticism from leading Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, who scored him a 4.5/10 for his 45 minute display.
It was the second-lowest rating of any Brazil player behind Lucas Beraldo's 4/10.
On Guimaraes' performance, Globo Esporte said: "Below what he can produce. In the 34th minute, he missed a pass in front of the area that almost led to a goal for Spain. Shortly afterwards, he clashed with [Aymeric] Laporte and received a yellow card. He did very little with the ball at his feet and ended up being sacked at half-time."
While Guimaraes' performance may not have convinced the Brazilian media, Newcastle will be thankful the midfielder got through the international break unscathed ahead of Saturday's Premier League match