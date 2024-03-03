Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bruno Guimaraes issued a message to supporters on social media after helping Newcastle United to a 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James' Park.

It was Newcastle's first home win of 2024 with Guimaraes playing a role in the opening goal with his ball deflecting into the path of Alexander Isak to head in. Anthony Gordon made it 2-0 in the first half before Tino Livramento scored his first goal for the club in stoppage time.

After the match, Guimaraes tweeted: "Lovely weekend @NUFC fans!! I hope you have enjoyed it today! Back to win, howay the lads."

Guimaraes almost grabbed an assist for substitute Miguel Almiron with a looping no-look pass to release the Paraguayan inside the Wolves penalty area only for substitute goalkeeper Daniel Bentley to deny the chance.

On Guimaraes' performance in the match, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: "I thought he was very good, he had moments where he showed his class and when he's at the top of his game there's no one better at playing the role the way he does.

"He was very good and I was pleased with his impact in the first goal because he's ran the full length of the pitch on the counter-attack and he's had to make up a lot of yards to get a vital contribution to that goal.