Bruno Guimaraes admits Newcastle United's 2023-24 season has left him 'disappointed' but insists he is happy at the club.

Guimaraes has established himself as a key player for Newcastle since his £40million arrival from Lyon in 2022. The Brazilian signed a new contract at the club earlier this season which runs until 2028 and includes a £100million release clause.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

While the 26-year-old midfielder played a crucial role in helping Newcastle finish fourth in the Premier League and qualify for the Champions League last season, the current campaign has been more of a struggle. The club exited the Champions League at the group stage and currently sit 10th in the Premier League heading into the final 10 games.

Guimaraes is currently away on international duty with Brazil, where he was asked about the season so far.

"This season we have been struggling," he said during a press conference. "I think we've had many problems with injuries and suspensions but this is part of the process. When I signed for the club I knew that this would happen.

"Things have happened too quickly. During my two years at the club, we reached a final, unfortunately, we didn't win but we got there after 20 years which was massive for the club."

Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes has a £100m release clause in his contract

Guimaraes will be part of the Brazil side that faces England at Wembley Stadium on Saturday (7pm kick-off). The midfielder's performances for Newcastle have seen him attract plenty of interest from top clubs across Europe.

He previously had 'a conversation' with Real Madrid while Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have also been credited with an interest. And with Newcastle having to battle Profitability and Sustainability Rules, Guimaraes is viewed as one of the club's most valuable assets.

And when asked about the prospect of Newcastle selling its most valuable players to satisfy PSR, Guimaraes said: "I don't know. I am not involved in that.

"We never know what is going to happen but I'm happy at the club. Of course, I'm disappointed about our season but I think we still have a chance to finish at least seventh, Europa League or Conference League.