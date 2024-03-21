Newcastle United season-ending blow raises fresh questions - 33rd injury of 2023-24

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

If there's one word to sum up Newcastle United's 2023-24 season, it's injuries.

A season that promised so much after a 5-1 opening day win over Aston Villa back in August has been gradually ground down by injury blow after injury blow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Magpies have suffered more injuries and lost more days to injury than any other side in the Premier League this season - a record that will only extend by the end of the season following Sven Botman's second torn ACL in six months. The Dutchman is set to be out until late 2024 and will require surgery on his knee after trying so hard to avoid going under the knife when he suffered a similar injury to the same knee back in September.

It's an injury that has epitomised Newcastle's season in many ways. It also begs the question of whether it's just horrible luck or something deeper.

Sven Botman out for six-to-nine months

The natural urge is to point fingers and hold individuals to account, Eddie Howe has even admitted mistakes have been made in diagnosing and treating injuries this season - and Botman's knee is no exception. But it is a collective responsibility for Newcastle United and more conviction is needed when it comes to dealing with injuries.

From the player to the coaching staff and medical team, they must work together to ensure the best possible course of action is taken to prioritise the player's welfare.

Sven Botman with Newcastle United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Botman's knee has been the source of much confusion and deliberation this season. The defender managed to play on for two matches after tearing his ACL back in September. Even now, the Dutchman doesn't know if he completely ruptured the ligament or not.

At the time, the knee injury was shrouded in uncertainty with Howe suggesting it could only be a matter of weeks before Botman would return in a typically vague update from the Newcastle boss.

"Hopefully it won’t be too long, but next couple of weeks, he won’t be fit," Howe said back in October. Shortly after surgery was considered but ultimately turned down by the player.

Botman wouldn't return to Newcastle's starting line-up until after Christmas. The 24-year-old has started each of Newcastle's last 10 Premier League matches since his return, but has often looked a shell of the confident and physical centre-back he was in his first season on Tyneside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Botman insisted he was getting back to his best, the effects of the initial knee injury were clearly taking their toll on the player. And during Newcastle's 2-0 defeat at Manchester City last time out, Botman suffered a fresh ACL injury to the same knee - ending his season prematurely.

It's in keeping with the narrative of Newcastle's season, which has been defined by frequent and lengthy injury blows to key players.

Newcastle United's 'freak' injury log

Sven Botman suffering two ACL injuries in the same season after being unable to diagnose the initial injury properly barely scratches the surface of what Newcastle have endured this campaign.

Harvey Barnes' foot injury was a 'freak' blow that ruled the player out for four months and the winger has since picked up a hamstring injury. Surgery was considered but opted against once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacob Murphy dislocated his shoulder twice in the space of 10 days and required surgery that would ultimately rule him out for over two months.

Murphy suffered a shoulder injury just moments after coming on against Arsenal.

Dan Burn fractured a vertebrae in his back and was pushed to return weeks ahead of schedule in order to help the side. Joe Willock has hardly played this season after suffering a hamstring injury and an Achilles injury before returning for a few weeks and then being ruled out for three months with the same Achilles issue.

Elliot Anderson was out for four months with a stress fracture in his back linked to the player having a leg length discrepancy. Top scorer Alexander Isak has also suffered the same groin injury twice already this season.

Eddie Howe also recently revealed that midfielder Sean Longstaff has been playing through a foot injury since the start of the campaign. And key players such as Joelinton, Callum Wilson and Nick Pope are all midway through extended periods on the sidelines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's been a cruel melting pot of injury turmoil for The Magpies this season with 33 different injuries suffered. While unfortunate, the buck stops with the club when it comes to managing said injuries.

Newcastle United must look at themselves

Newcastle's success last season was built on a consistent starting line-up, hard work and few injuries. That lack of continuity and major injuries to key players while being expected to play in the same high-energy manner has taken its toll this season.

The 'football gods' may not have done Newcastle any favours, but there won't be an asterisk next to Newcastle's Champions League group stage exit or potential midtable finish in the Premier League stating the club had serious injury issues. Although Newcastle's problems have been unusually bad, dealing with injuries is part and parcel of football.

The snowball impact of key players being missing had led to more injuries and fitness concerns for The Magpies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But managing injuries and keeping a squad of players fit and competitive is a test for all clubs. Newcastle's fully fit starting line-up may be a match for any team in the division, but how teams respond and manage injury blows can often separate the very top sides from those merely aspiring to be.

Some clubs will manage injuries better and get the rewards for it, medical teams should be as competitive as the players they're looking to keep healthy. There is, of course, a large element of luck to consider but that runs throughout football.

Referee decisions go against you, difficult cup draws are handed out and injuries are picked up, you just have to get on with it.