Bruno Guimaraes makes 'not 100%' claim after Newcastle United fitness concern

Bruno Guimaraes was Newcastle United's match-winner against Nottingham Forest with his two goals either side of Fabian Schar's strike claiming a 3-2 victory at the City Ground.

But the week building up to the match wasn't easy for the Brazilian, with illness threatening to keep him out of the game. But with no other senior options in midfield, Guimaraes was in from the start and had to play the full match.

And the midfielder put in an excellent attacking display with two fine finishes in either half to see The Magpies walk away with three points.

"Today was very special for me because this week I've been sick so I was not 100% to play the game," Guimaraes admitted afterwards. "I could play and to score two goals, help the team, was very good for me."

While Guimaraes was spotted training ahead of the game, he did not spare the gory details when describing his illness.

"Fever, diarrhoea, it was not so good so tonight was special for me," he said. "I don't know how I could play 90 minutes to be honest, I was very tired and [had] cramps everywhere.

"So to get the three points and come home, enjoy my family, three points is always what we're looking for."

Once again Guimaraes displayed his importance to Newcastle despite struggles with illness ahead of the match. The Magpies could soon be without the Brazilian for two matches should he pick up a yellow card in any of the next eight Premier League games.