Bruno Guimaraes makes 'very difficult' Newcastle United claim after penalty shootout win at Blackburn
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bruno Guimaraes helped Newcastle United to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a penalty shootout win at Blackburn Rovers.
The match ended 1-1 after extra time after Anthony Gordon's goal was cancelled out by Sammie Szmodics. Guimaraes was one of Newcastle's four successful penalty-takers in the shootout along with Fabian Schar, Anthony Gordon and Elliot Anderson as Martin Dubravka saved two Blackburn penalties to put the visitors through.
It is only the second time Newcastle have reached the last eight of the FA Cup since 2006.
Following Newcastle's progress, Guimaraes took to social media to post: "A very difficult game where we had to do our best to move forward! Happy for our team and very proud of today's work. we follow our goals."
The Magpies are now just 90 minutes away from a Wembley Stadium return for the second season running. The FA Cup quarter-final draw takes place on Wednesday evening ahead of Chelsea v Leeds United.
Back in the Premier League, Newcastle currently sit 10th, a point behind Wolverhampton Wanderers in ninth with the sides set to face each other at St James' Park on Saturday (3pm kick-off). Following the Wolves match, Newcastle face a Monday night trip to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on March 11.