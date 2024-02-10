Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bruno Guimaraes has described his brace at the City Ground as a ‘very special’ moment as he helped Newcastle United climb to 7th in the Premier League. Guimaraes’ goals bookended yet another crazy game as Newcastle took the lead three times at the City Ground and eventually ran out 3-2 winners.

Guimaraes’ opener came straight off the training ground as he latched onto Kieran Trippier’s deep cross to volley home past Mats Selz. It was Guimaraes’ first goal since netting during Newcastle’s 8-0 rout over Sheffield United back in September. The Brazilian didn’t have to wait too long for his next goal as his curling effort from the edge of the box grabbed all three points in front of a jubilant away end at the City Ground.

Speaking to the BBC after the game, Guimaraes said: "To come here and play is not easy. Their fans have been amazing for them. It's very special for me to score two goals in front of our fans. I enjoyed it a lot.”

Guimaraes was also asked about Newcastle’s ambitions for the rest of the season. They are still in the hunt for a European place but finished Saturday 11 points behind Aston Villa who currently occupy fourth place. Guimaraes responded: "Last year we were not so good away from home. Next week we have another big game at home. Our goal this season is to finish in Europe again."