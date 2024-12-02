Bruno Guimaraes cut a frustrated figure as Newcastle United conceded a stoppage-time equaliser at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Newcastle failed to register a clear shot in the game but led thanks to a Marc Guehi own goal before Daniel Munoz drew Palace level in the 94th minute as the game ended 1-1. Following the equaliser, a dejected Guimaraes dropped to the ground in dismay before punching the air and shouting in frustration.

Guimaraes has captained Newcastle in all 13 of Newcastle’s Premier League matches so far this season as they sit 11th in the table with 19 points. While The Magpies are still only four points off the top four and one off a potential European place, the inconsistent results and sub-par performances have led to increased criticism of head coach Eddie Howe and his players.

While Guimaraes’ disappointment was obvious judging by his reaction on the pitch, he refrained from issuing his usual post-match reaction post on social media. After the 2-0 defeat to West Ham United, Guimaraes described it as ‘a night to forget’ but thanks fans for their support.

After Palace, there was a social media silence from the Brazilian until he added the message ‘pare de regar uma flor morta’ to his Instagram story. The quote, translated from Portuguese, means: “Stop watering a dead flower.”

Newcastle fans were quick to debate the ‘cryptic’ nature of Guimaraes’ post on social media and whether it was at all linked to the club.

One supporter wrote: “Even our own squad knows something needs to change.”

While another added: “We must have the most cryptic squad in the league!”

Guimaraes is set to lead Newcastle out once again when they face league leaders Liverpool at St James’ Park on Wednesday night (7:30pm kick-off). Newcastle have lost their last six matches against Liverpool under Howe and sit 15 points behind them in the table.